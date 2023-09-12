Sign up
Previous
71 / 365
Pitter patter
After the heat of the last few days we have some welcome rain.
I'm glad and grateful that in Britain we rarely get the extremes of weather and disasters that affect so many other parts of the world.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Tags
weather
,
rain
,
wet
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I like the variety of textures
September 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these textures and patterns.
September 12th, 2023
