Pitter patter by ollyfran
71 / 365

Pitter patter

After the heat of the last few days we have some welcome rain.
I'm glad and grateful that in Britain we rarely get the extremes of weather and disasters that affect so many other parts of the world.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
19% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
I like the variety of textures
September 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these textures and patterns.
September 12th, 2023  
