sezincote house

We are members of National Trust, Historic Houses and English Heritage and try to get our money's worth by visiting as many new places as we can each year during their open season. Some are open all year but many have a shorter season. This one was new to us. It's an Historic Houses property called Sezincote House and Gardens and is situated in the Cotswolds. The house build was commissioned by Colonel John Cockerell, grandson of the diarist Samuel Pepys, who returned to England having amassed a fortune in the East India Company. He loved Indian architecture and that can be seen throughout the house and gardens. Internal photos are prohibited but it is well worth a visit. The interior is not overtly Indian but the gardens (actually 4,500 acres of grounds!)definitely are. This view appears to give a nod to the features leading to the Taj Mahal. Note the elephants!