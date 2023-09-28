Sign up
Coffee time
We had to go into town today because my hubby had lost one of his hearing aids and needed to replace it. After being told it was going to cost £98 we needed a coffee to revive us! He won't lose another!
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Tags
coffee
,
break
Diana
ace
Omw, that is rather an expensive cup of coffee ;-)
September 28th, 2023
