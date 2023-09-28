Previous
Coffee time by ollyfran
Coffee time

We had to go into town today because my hubby had lost one of his hearing aids and needed to replace it. After being told it was going to cost £98 we needed a coffee to revive us! He won't lose another!
28th September 2023

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Diana ace
Omw, that is rather an expensive cup of coffee ;-)
September 28th, 2023  
