Previous
95 / 365
Bridge over canal
We went for a meal at The Greyhound, Sutton Stop which is right on the canal. The food and welcoming staff are amazing .This is a bridge over the canal right outside the pub and was made in Derby in the 1800s
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
0
0
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
95
photos
26
followers
37
following
26% complete
View this month »
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OPPO Find X5 Lite
Taken
6th October 2023 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
derby
,
canal
