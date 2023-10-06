Previous
Bridge over canal by ollyfran
Bridge over canal

We went for a meal at The Greyhound, Sutton Stop which is right on the canal. The food and welcoming staff are amazing .This is a bridge over the canal right outside the pub and was made in Derby in the 1800s
6th October 2023

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
