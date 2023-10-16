Previous
Think Mary Poppins has been here! by ollyfran
105 / 365

Think Mary Poppins has been here!

I saw these pretty umbrellas hanging from the ceiling of Touchwood Shopping Centre and reckon Mary Poppins and her fellow nannies must have been here as well.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
28% complete

Beverley ace
Great title! Very colourful & cheery
October 16th, 2023  
carol white ace
Very bright and cheerful
October 16th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great display
October 16th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. Love the capture and the title.
October 16th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a colourful display!
October 16th, 2023  
