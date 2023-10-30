Previous
guardian of the pumpkins by ollyfran
guardian of the pumpkins

I took a walk to see if there were many halloween decorated properties and came across....The Guardian of the Pumpkins!!!!
He wouldn't leave the step for a bit of pampering. I guess he takes his duties very seriously!
Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
carol white ace
A cute capture
October 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
He does look serious about it all!
October 30th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
October 30th, 2023  
