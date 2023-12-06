Previous
ICM on the light trail by ollyfran
156 / 365

ICM on the light trail

I really wish I could say this was intentional because I was being creative....but in truth it just happened and I found it when I downloaded them from my camera. Next time it will be deliberate..... hopefully!
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
42% complete

