Previous
210 / 365
swan portrait
Up close and personal
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
3
2
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
210
photos
38
followers
41
following
57% complete
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
28th January 2024 10:48am
Privacy
Public
Tags
swan
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up and detail, such elegant birds.
January 29th, 2024
Cathy Donohoue
Gorgeous. My favorite bird.
January 29th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely close up capture
January 29th, 2024
