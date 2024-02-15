Previous
deefer dog by ollyfran
deefer dog

My daughter "adopted" this Romanian rescue dog and he's got a lovely temperament but he is very nervous....hence the coat. I think I would benefit with a coat with this message for when I want a bit of peace and quiet!
