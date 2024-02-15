Sign up
227 / 365
deefer dog
My daughter "adopted" this Romanian rescue dog and he's got a lovely temperament but he is very nervous....hence the coat. I think I would benefit with a coat with this message for when I want a bit of peace and quiet!
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
13th July 2023 9:38am
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
coat
,
nervous
