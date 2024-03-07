Sign up
248 / 365
icelandic sculpture
Iceland....probably the most spectacular natural landscape I have ever visited.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
2
1
Olwynne
@ollyfran
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A520F
Taken
6th November 2018 2:16pm
Tags
sculpture
,
iceland
Danette Thompson
ace
Interesting sculpture
March 11th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Elegantly simple sculpture.
March 11th, 2024
