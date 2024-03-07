Previous
Next
icelandic sculpture by ollyfran
248 / 365

icelandic sculpture

Iceland....probably the most spectacular natural landscape I have ever visited.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Interesting sculpture
March 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Elegantly simple sculpture.
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise