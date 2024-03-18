Previous
lunchtime by ollyfran
259 / 365

lunchtime

Very often, when I pass the field, the horses are over at the far end and barely visible. Today I got lucky and, as the food was near to the front end of the field, managed to capture 2 out of the 4 horses having their lunch
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
