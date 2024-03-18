Sign up
lunchtime
Very often, when I pass the field, the horses are over at the far end and barely visible. Today I got lucky and, as the food was near to the front end of the field, managed to capture 2 out of the 4 horses having their lunch
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
18th March 2024 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eating
,
lunch
,
horses
