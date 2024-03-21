swan - sails up

Previous
This swan epitomised the "graceful on top and paddling like mad under the water" as it chased off a Canadian Goose who got a bit too close. It really was motoring through the water and looked beautiful with its "sails" up
Olwynne

@ollyfran
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
March 21st, 2024  
John ace
So graceful in any context!
March 21st, 2024  
