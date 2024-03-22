Sign up
263 / 365
And relax.......
Just what I need after a nice long walk. That's not all Baileys in the mug...there is some coffee in there too!!!😉
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Tags
coffee
,
treat
,
biscuits
,
baileys
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful presentation
March 22nd, 2024
