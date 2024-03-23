Sign up
264 / 365
Locco, a local coffee shop
This coffee shop opened not long ago in our local shopping parade. It's a lovely place to relax,with great coffee, friendly staff and beautiful surroundings
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
coffee
local
coffee shop
Babs
ace
It looks very stylish.
March 23rd, 2024
