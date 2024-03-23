Previous
Locco, a local coffee shop by ollyfran
Locco, a local coffee shop

This coffee shop opened not long ago in our local shopping parade. It's a lovely place to relax,with great coffee, friendly staff and beautiful surroundings
Babs ace
It looks very stylish.
March 23rd, 2024  
