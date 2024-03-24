Sign up
265 / 365
look through any window, yeah...what do you see
For any Hollies fans... Look through any window yeah....what do you see? In this case we see the Warwickshire countryside from a window in Kenilworth Castle
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
265
photos
42
followers
45
following
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
Views
7
1
1
365
NIKON D3500
24th March 2024 10:57am
window
landscape
countryside
warwickshire
kenilworth castle
Shutterbug
ace
Well, I don’t see that. This is a beautiful view. I love how you framed it.
March 24th, 2024
