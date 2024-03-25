Previous
modern meets ancient by ollyfran
modern meets ancient

When the modern meets the ancient. Kenilworth Castle is on the flight path to Birmingham Airport
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
Diana ace
What a wonderful capture and great timing!
March 25th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
March 25th, 2024  
