Previous
one of the many unicorns -this one on a downpipe by ollyfran
282 / 365

one of the many unicorns -this one on a downpipe

Unicorns played a big part in the history of Stoneleigh Abbey and there are many to be found on the coving and plaster decorations inside the house. I spotted this one on a downpipe and I'm guessing there must be more outside.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Cool spotting
April 10th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
What interesting details. Nice spotting.
April 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise