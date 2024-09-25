Previous
Grain Silos by onewing
Photo 880

Grain Silos

Day 2 of photos taken on our Carrington historic walk last Saturday.

Here you can see the grain silos and in the foreground the blueprint and shadow of the pump house that featured in yesterday's photo.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise