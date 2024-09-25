Sign up
Previous
Photo 880
Grain Silos
Day 2 of photos taken on our Carrington historic walk last Saturday.
Here you can see the grain silos and in the foreground the blueprint and shadow of the pump house that featured in yesterday's photo.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
