Photo 879
The Pump House
I have now finished the photos taken while Deb was here and now, I am starting on the photos taken last Sunday on our Carrington Historic Walk.
The first stop on the walk was at Carrington Hydraulic Engine House also known as The Pump House.
The top and bottom pictures are of the Pump House and the centre one is a blueprint of the engine pipeworks.
It was a really interesting walk and beautiful weather too.
For the next week I will be posting photos taken on the walk. Hope you enjoy them.
Below is a link to the Pump House courtesy of
Wikipedia if anyone is interested.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carrington_Pump_House
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
