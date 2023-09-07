Previous
Ripe Manzanita Berries by ososki
Ripe Manzanita Berries

Translated as Little Apples, the fruit can be used to make a cider, dried and made into a coarse meal and for many medicinal purposes.
7th September 2023

Bill Ososki

@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
