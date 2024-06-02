Sign up
Previous
146 / 365
Gears of Time
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
620
photos
29
followers
42
following
40% complete
View this month »
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 -3
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
21st March 2024 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Great abstract
June 3rd, 2024
