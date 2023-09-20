Previous
Mary Poppins' Parking Lot by ososki
Mary Poppins' Parking Lot

Canopy over a small plaza, downtown Auburn, California.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Bill Ososki

Mags ace
Wonderful colorful capture!
September 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great composition,colors and patterns
September 21st, 2023  
