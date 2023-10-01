Sign up
Previous
41 / 365
101 Sandhill Cranes
Heading south/southwest to their winter home in the rice fields in and around the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta of California.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
2
1
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
515
photos
28
followers
42
following
11% complete
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 -3
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
1st October 2023 3:55pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful catch! Love how they all migrate together. Nature is wonderful!
October 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! What a line of birds.
October 2nd, 2023
