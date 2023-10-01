Previous
101 Sandhill Cranes by ososki
101 Sandhill Cranes

Heading south/southwest to their winter home in the rice fields in and around the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta of California.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Bill Ososki

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful catch! Love how they all migrate together. Nature is wonderful!
October 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! What a line of birds.
October 2nd, 2023  
