42 / 365
The Turning Has Begun
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
2
1
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
516
photos
28
followers
43
following
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 -3
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
1st October 2023 3:47pm
Mags
ace
Excellent shot!
October 2nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
October 2nd, 2023
