86 / 365
Arakawa Japanese Maple
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots. Before I retired...
560
photos
30
followers
43
following
23% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 -3
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
15th November 2023 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
This would be lovely to view outside the bedroom window :)
November 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Gorgeous shot! Lovely colors.
November 17th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
November 17th, 2023
