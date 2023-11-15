Previous
PJM Rhododendron by ososki
85 / 365

PJM Rhododendron

This guy is confused. He flowers in November and only sometimes in the spring.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Bill Ososki

@ososki
Photography has been part of my life forever, but for many of the years I only had time for family snapshots.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes but he knows when he'll look his best
November 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely purple blossom. LOL! I have a few fall blooming azaleas.
November 17th, 2023  
