Previous
Next
Stellar Jay by ososki
9 / 365

Stellar Jay

Shot with a 105mm zoom, thus fuzzy. Wish I had time to put on the 300mm. Stellar not too common in these parts.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Bill Ososki

@ososki
I completed a 365 on this site a few years ago. It was a great year of learning, seeing, and receiving feedback. Looks...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely bird! You did much better than I could've done.
September 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise