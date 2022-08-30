Sign up
9 / 365
Stellar Jay
Shot with a 105mm zoom, thus fuzzy. Wish I had time to put on the 300mm. Stellar not too common in these parts.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
1
0
Bill Ososki
@ososki
I completed a 365 on this site a few years ago. It was a great year of learning, seeing, and receiving feedback.
14
photos
2
followers
4
following
3% complete
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
30th August 2022 12:53pm
Mags
ace
Lovely bird! You did much better than I could've done.
September 5th, 2022
