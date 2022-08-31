Previous
View from the Hospital Bed by ososki
View from the Hospital Bed

Another unplanned trip to the hospital, got out the next day!
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Bill Ososki

@ososki
I completed a 365 on this site a few years ago. It was a great year of learning, seeing, and receiving feedback. Looks...
Mags ace
Hope it wasn't serious!
September 5th, 2022  
