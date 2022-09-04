Previous
Late Summer Cattail by ososki
14 / 365

Late Summer Cattail

Small pond in the background.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Bill Ososki

Mags ace
Very beautiful! Great tones.
September 5th, 2022  
