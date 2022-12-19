Sign up
119 / 365
Japanese Barberry
It decided it was time show its colors, before fall is finished.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
2
0
Bill Ososki
ace
@ososki
I completed a 365 on this site a few years ago. It was a great year of learning, seeing, and receiving feedback. Looks...
119
photos
10
followers
16
following
32% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
19th December 2022 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Lovely colored leaves.
December 20th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful seasonal palette and use of dof
December 20th, 2022
