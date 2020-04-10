Previous
Next
Fuzzy Wuzzy Slippers by paintdipper
Photo 1230

Fuzzy Wuzzy Slippers

10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
337% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Adorable! :)
April 11th, 2020  
Taffy ace
So cute!
April 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise