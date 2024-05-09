Previous
One Flower With Perfect Petals by paintdipper
Photo 1992

One Flower With Perfect Petals

9th May 2024 9th May 24

Junan Heath

I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Corinne C ace
Such an elegant close up
May 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional white petals
May 10th, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautiful close-up
May 10th, 2024  
