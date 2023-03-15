Sign up
Photo 1571
Sunflower Yellow
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2666
photos
110
followers
103
following
430% complete
1571
Views
13
Comments
4
4
Fav's
4
4
Album
Year 4
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
rainbow2023
Milanie
ace
Nice job composing - look great against the background
March 15th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful sunflowers. Makes me think I should try growing some of these again.
March 15th, 2023
Fisher Family
Lovely flowers against the texture of the background timber - fav!
Ian
March 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful sunflowers, and wonderful against the wooden background! fav
March 15th, 2023
