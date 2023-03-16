Sign up
Discuss
Photo 1572
Gardening Green
Over a foot of snow, I'm dreaming green.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Tags
rainbow2023
Fisher Family
Oh dear, sorry to hear about all that snow. We now have grey wet days, although it is getting warmer. I like this shot, it is a lovely composition - fav!
Ian
March 16th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Keep dreaming! Nice composition
March 16th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Oh, I like your display, especially with the packets of seeds.
March 16th, 2023
