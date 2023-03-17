Previous
Next
Feeding Blue Peggies by paintdipper
Photo 1573

Feeding Blue Peggies

These are promotional piggy banks given to me for opening a new account. A cute place to keep my Icelandic coins.
I lived in Iceland for over three years and had my children there. It is a wonderful place to live!
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
430% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
❤️🥰⭐️
March 17th, 2023  
Fisher Family
They are really cute - fav! I've heard that Iceland is a wonderful place to live, and I've seen stunning landscape photos from there.

Ian
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise