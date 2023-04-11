Previous
Easter Leftovers by paintdipper
Easter Leftovers

Color bar palette colors are taken from the candy.
New picture, made with older template.
Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Maggiemae ace
A splash of colour! Makes a great picture but not easy to clean up!
April 12th, 2023  
