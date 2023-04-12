Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1599
How Do You Make A Newfoundland Dog Smile
Tickle his belly!
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2694
photos
118
followers
107
following
438% complete
View this month »
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Lol Newfoundland dogs are so sweet!
April 12th, 2023
FBailey
ace
You made my evening with this one!
April 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close