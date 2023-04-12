Previous
Next
How Do You Make A Newfoundland Dog Smile by paintdipper
Photo 1599

How Do You Make A Newfoundland Dog Smile

Tickle his belly!
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
438% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lol Newfoundland dogs are so sweet!
April 12th, 2023  
FBailey ace
You made my evening with this one!
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise