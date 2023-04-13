Sign up
Photo 1600
Practicing
Changing a water color pigment from light to dark in layers of washes.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
2
0
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2695
photos
118
followers
108
following
438% complete
View this month »
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
Allison Maltese
ace
A nice practice and a colorful image.
April 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice practice
April 13th, 2023
