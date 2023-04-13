Previous
Practicing by paintdipper
Photo 1600

Practicing

Changing a water color pigment from light to dark in layers of washes.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Allison Maltese ace
A nice practice and a colorful image.
April 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice practice
April 13th, 2023  
