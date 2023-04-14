Previous
Pot Maker by paintdipper
Photo 1601

Pot Maker

Making my seed starter pots.
After the seedlings have their second set of leaves and the weather is warm enough,
these will go directly into the ground.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
JackieR ace
what a fabulous bit of kit! I wrap my pages around a beans tin!!! Lovely composition
April 14th, 2023  
