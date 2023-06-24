Previous
Sweet Autumn Clematis by paintdipper
Photo 1672

Sweet Autumn Clematis

Clematis Terniflora is called "Sweet Autumn" but mine blooms in the spring.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise