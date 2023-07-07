Sign up
Photo 1685
Daylilies And Turkey Feathers
Way to hot and bright to shoot outside today.
So I picked some garden finds from this morning and shot inside daylilies and Turkey feathers.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2780
photos
133
followers
123
following
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 7th, 2023
Bill Laing
ace
Lovely.
July 7th, 2023
