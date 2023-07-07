Previous
Daylilies And Turkey Feathers by paintdipper
Daylilies And Turkey Feathers

Way to hot and bright to shoot outside today.
So I picked some garden finds from this morning and shot inside daylilies and Turkey feathers.
7th July 2023

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 7th, 2023  
Bill Laing ace
Lovely.
July 7th, 2023  
