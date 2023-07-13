Previous
The Colors Of Dragons by paintdipper
The Colors Of Dragons

Snapdragons :)
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Junan Heath

I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty, your month is looking really good.
July 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof, such a gorgeous capture and new to me colour.
July 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
