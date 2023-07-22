Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1700
Hoppers Home For A Day
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
2795
photos
135
followers
124
following
465% complete
View this month »
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Year 4
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted - a lovely shot! fav
July 22nd, 2023
Darlene
ace
Love your photo and title as well. Colors are amazing too. Fav.
July 22nd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Well spotted and beautifully captured
July 22nd, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Priceless..talk about right place, right time!! :)
July 22nd, 2023
haskar
ace
What a surprise! Fabulous capture.
July 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close