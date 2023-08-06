Previous
Haircap Moss
Haircap Moss

Haircap moss blankets the ground under my pine trees. An article I read about it said leaves are arranged in such a way that when looked on from above, they look like clusters of tiny stars.
Junan Heath

paintdipper
Fisher Family
This is rather an attractive plant, and makes a nice semi abstract image - fav!

Ian
August 6th, 2023  
