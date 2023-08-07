Previous
Hush Little Baby by paintdipper
Photo 1716

Hush Little Baby

The perfect shade for pink lipstick.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful flower and lovely colours
August 7th, 2023  
*lynn ace
so beautifully captured ~ fav
August 7th, 2023  
Cindy McFarland ace
Just beautiful! Fav
August 7th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!!! Award winning color, composition, detail!!
August 7th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Beautiful - lovely detail and colour - fav!

Ian
August 7th, 2023  
