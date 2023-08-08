Previous
Corymb by paintdipper
Photo 1717

Corymb

A Hydrangea flower is really a cluster of flowers called a corymb.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Diana ace
I never knew that, I just know that I love them! Gorgeous capture and frame filler.
August 8th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
These are so delicate and pretty! I did not know that!
August 8th, 2023  
JackieR ace
I didn' knkow the name- fabulous high key
August 8th, 2023  
