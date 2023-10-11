Sign up
Photo 1781
Slow To Wake
Cool weather makes bees slow to wake.
They also do not fly at night.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
4
4
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Tags
sunflower
,
bees
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this popular flower.
October 11th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, it's a bees party!
October 11th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture
October 11th, 2023
Louise & Ken
I can totally relate to these sleepy mornings! What a catch you got here!
October 11th, 2023
