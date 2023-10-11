Previous
Slow To Wake by paintdipper
Slow To Wake

Cool weather makes bees slow to wake.
They also do not fly at night.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this popular flower.
October 11th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, it's a bees party!
October 11th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture
October 11th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
I can totally relate to these sleepy mornings! What a catch you got here!
October 11th, 2023  
