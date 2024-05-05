Previous
Garden Daffodils by paintdipper
Photo 1988

Garden Daffodils

5th May 2024 5th May 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
544% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Lovely capture.
May 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Pretty capture.
May 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely textures in those petals.
May 5th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
May 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise