Crystal Rose Geranium by paintdipper
Crystal Rose Geranium

Geraniums have gotten very fancy. I had to have this one.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
LManning (Laura) ace
Absolutely beautiful! Love the details.
April 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Isn't that just gorgeous?!!!
April 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely colors
April 29th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Very fancy
A world away from climbing up lampposts
April 29th, 2024  
