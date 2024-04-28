Sign up
Previous
Photo 1979
Spring In The Lens Ball
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
11
9
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3074
photos
181
followers
183
following
542% complete
Danette Thompson
ace
Very cool
April 28th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Totally amazing to me! I’m not familiar with a “lens ball”. I shall look it up. Fave
April 28th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Superb
April 28th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture.
April 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 28th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Very clever
April 28th, 2024
Fisher Family
Beautifully done - fav!
Ian
April 28th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fv!
April 28th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love this.
April 28th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cool shot.
April 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
April 28th, 2024
