Previous
Spring In The Lens Ball by paintdipper
Photo 1979

Spring In The Lens Ball

28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
542% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Very cool
April 28th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Totally amazing to me! I’m not familiar with a “lens ball”. I shall look it up. Fave
April 28th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Superb
April 28th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture.
April 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 28th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Very clever
April 28th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Beautifully done - fav!

Ian
April 28th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
April 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love this.
April 28th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Cool shot.
April 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
April 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise